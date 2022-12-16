New Jersey reports more than 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,104
New deaths: 12
Total positive cases: 2,435,169
Total number of deaths: 32,207
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,452,064
Rate of transmission: .98
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 67,867 cases, 991 deaths, 386,360 doses administered
Cape May: 13,487 cases, 277 deaths, 136,699 doses administered
Cumberland: 41,198 cases, 610 deaths, 190,645 doses administered
People are also reading…
Ocean: 163,819 cases, 3,026 deaths, 712,591 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 16
Source: NJ Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.