New Jersey reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,053
New deaths: 8
Total positive cases: 2,298,622
Total number of deaths: 31,549
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,222,452
Rate of transmission: 0.91
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 64,730 cases, 979 deaths, 382,241 doses administered
Cape May: 12,908 cases, 272 deaths, 134,769 doses administered
Cumberland: 38,724 cases, 591 deaths, 188,185 doses administered
Ocean: 155,862 cases, 2,931 deaths, 705,473 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Sept. 15
