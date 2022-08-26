New Jersey reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths; rate of transmission 0.87

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,067
New deaths: 8
Total positive cases: 2,269,177
Total number of deaths: 31,418
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,196,810
Rate of transmission: 0.87
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 63,955 cases, 977 deaths, 381,775 doses administered
Cape May: 12,752 cases, 270 deaths, 134,719 doses administered
Cumberland: 38,074 cases, 588 deaths, 187,582 doses administered
Ocean: 154,194 cases, 2,910 deaths, 704,954 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 11 a.m. Aug. 26
