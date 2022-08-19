New Jersey reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,092
New deaths: 7
Total positive cases: 2,257,440
Total number of deaths: 31,348
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,184,302
Rate of transmission: 0.89
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 63,581 cases, 973 deaths, 381,534 doses administered
Cape May: 12,658 cases, 269 deaths, 134,699 doses administered
Cumberland: 37,801 cases, 584 deaths, 187,418 doses administered
Ocean: 153,578 cases, 2,898 deaths, 704,698 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Aug. 19
