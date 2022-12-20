 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Press of Atlantic City is partnering with AllSeason Solar who are sponsoring 1000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story

New Jersey reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths

  • 0
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

COVID-19 in NJ

China's move away from its strict zero-COVID policy has triggered an explosion in new cases. Health authorities are now racing to vaccinate as many vulnerable people as possible, as the World Health Organization warns of a possible wave of new deaths.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 2,207

New deaths: 18

Total positive cases: 2,442,362

Total number of deaths: 32,252

Total vaccine doses administered: 14,458,464

Rate of transmission: 1.10

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 68,010 cases, 988 deaths, 386,494 doses administered

Cape May: 13,516 cases, 277 deaths, 136,712 doses administered

People are also reading…

Cumberland: 41,280 cases, 610 deaths, 190,723 doses administered

Ocean: 164,271 cases, 3,031 deaths, 712,761 doses administered

Figures are as of 4 p.m. Dec. 20

Source: NJ Department of Health

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 13

Source: NJ Department of Health

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

French national soccer team receive warm welcome in Paris despite loss

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News