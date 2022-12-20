New Jersey reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,207
New deaths: 18
Total positive cases: 2,442,362
Total number of deaths: 32,252
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,458,464
Rate of transmission: 1.10
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 68,010 cases, 988 deaths, 386,494 doses administered
Cape May: 13,516 cases, 277 deaths, 136,712 doses administered
People are also reading…
Cumberland: 41,280 cases, 610 deaths, 190,723 doses administered
Ocean: 164,271 cases, 3,031 deaths, 712,761 doses administered
Figures are as of 4 p.m. Dec. 20
Source: NJ Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.