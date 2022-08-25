New Jersey reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,058
New deaths: 15
Total positive cases: 2,267,164
Total number of deaths: 31,410
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,195,618
Rate of transmission: 0.86
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 63,886 cases, 977 deaths, 381,761 doses administered
Cape May: 12,729 cases, 270 deaths, 134,717 doses administered
Cumberland: 38,007 cases, 587 deaths, 187,544 doses administered
Ocean: 155,087 cases, 2,908 deaths, 704,924 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1:30 p.m. Aug. 25
