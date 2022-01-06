New Jersey reports more than 100 new COVID-19 deaths, 27,000 new cases

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 27,404
New deaths: 106
Total number of positive cases: 1,502,150
Total number of deaths: 26,460
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,074,784
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Rate of transmission: 1.69
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 42,086 cases, 782 deaths, 351,546 doses administered
Cape May: 8,436 cases, 211 deaths, 127,173 doses administered
Cumberland: 23,394 cases, 488 deaths, 169,680 doses administered
Ocean: 109,639 cases, 2,334 deaths, 665,822 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 6
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.