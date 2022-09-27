New Jersey reports more than 1,900 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,906
New deaths: 9
Total positive cases: 2,319,029
Total number of deaths: 31,611
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,266,510
Rate of transmission: 1.13
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 65,252 cases, 981 deaths, 382,942 doses administered
Cape May: 12,992 cases, 273 deaths, 135,164 doses administered
Cumberland: 39,253 cases, 594 deaths, 188,511 doses administered
Ocean: 157,072 cases, 2,934 deaths, 706,671 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Sept. 27
