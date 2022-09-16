New Jersey reports more than 1,900 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,905
New deaths: 9
Total positive cases: 2,300,505
Total number of deaths: 31,554
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,223,973
Rate of transmission: 0.91
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 64,773 cases, 979 deaths, 382,272 doses administered
Cape May: 12,917 cases, 272 deaths, 134,780 doses administered
Cumberland: 38,785 cases, 591 deaths, 188,202 doses administered
People are also reading…
Ocean: 155,961 cases, 2,932 deaths, 705,480 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Sept. 16
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.