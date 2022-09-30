New Jersey reports more than 1,900 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,945
New deaths: 6
Total positive cases: 2,324,741
Total number of deaths: 31,630
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,276,817
Rate of transmission: 1.14
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 65,414 cases, 981 deaths, 383,144 doses administered
Cape May: 13,024 cases, 273 deaths, 135,240 doses administered
Cumberland: 39,397 cases, 595 deaths, 188,633 doses administered
Ocean: 157,378 cases, 2,939 deaths, 707,009 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Sept. 30
