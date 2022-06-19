New Jersey reports more than 1,900 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths; rate of transmission 0.82

COVID-19 IN NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,918
New deaths: 3
Total positive cases: 2,104,431
Total number of deaths: 30,848
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,017,594
Rate of transmission: 0.82
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 59,226 cases, 948 deaths, 377,958 doses administered
Cape May: 11,714 cases, 260 deaths, 133,619 doses administered
Cumberland: 34,838 cases, 571 deaths, 185, 372 doses administered
Ocean: 145,927 cases, 2,841 deaths, 699,773 doses administered
Figures are as of 3 p.m. June 19
Source: N.J. Department of Health
