New Jersey reports more than 1,900 new COVID-19 cases, 25 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,944
New deaths: 25
Total positive cases: 2,457,666
Total number of deaths: 32,343
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,467,588
Rate of transmission: 1.08
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 68,350 cases, 992 deaths, 386,635 doses administered
Cape May: 13,588 cases, 280 deaths, 136,742 doses administered
Cumberland: 41,500 cases, 611 deaths, 190,736 doses administered
Ocean: 165,162 cases, 3,045 deaths, 712,976 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 28
Source: NJ Department of Health
