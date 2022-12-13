New Jersey reports more than 1,900 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,967
New deaths: 23
Total positive cases: 2,428,656
Total number of deaths: 32,152
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,448,781
Rate of transmission: 1.12
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 67,722 cases, 991 deaths, 386,281 doses administered
Cape May: 13,471 cases, 277 deaths, 136,668 doses administered
Cumberland: 41,103 cases, 608 deaths, 190,600 doses administered
People are also reading…
Ocean: 163,467 cases, 3,019 deaths, 712,447 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 13
Source: NJ Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.