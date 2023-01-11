New Jersey reports more than 1,900 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,944
New deaths: 16
Total positive cases: 2,487,526
Total number of deaths: 32,521
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,487,917
Rate of transmission: 1.09
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 69,142 cases, 997 deaths, 387,098 doses administered
Cape May: 13,701 cases, 282 deaths, 136,829 doses administered
Cumberland: 42,117 cases, 612 deaths, 190,985 doses administered
Ocean: 166,886 cases, 3,053 deaths, 713,446 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 11
Source: NJ Department of Health
