New Jersey reports more than 1,900 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,928
New deaths: 12
Total positive cases: 2,502,660
Total number of deaths: 32,609
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,495,912
Rate of transmission: 0.82
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 69,611 cases, 1,002 deaths, 387,243 doses administered
Cape May: 13,788 cases, 282 deaths, 136,845 doses administered
Cumberland: 42,553 cases, 614 deaths, 191,088 doses administered
Ocean: 167,726 cases, 3,065 deaths, 713,649 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 20
Source: NJ Department of Health
