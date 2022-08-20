New Jersey reports more than 1,900 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,947
New deaths: 10
Total positive cases: 2,259,457
Total number of deaths: 31,357
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,188,277
Rate of transmission: 0.89
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 63,654 cases, 974 deaths, 381,651 doses administered
Cape May: 12,679 cases, 269 deaths, 134,697 doses administered
Cumberland: 37,830 cases, 584 deaths, 187,458 doses administered
Ocean: 153,659 cases, 2,899 deaths, 704,781 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Aug. 20
