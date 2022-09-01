New Jersey reports more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,815
New deaths: 8
Total positive cases: 2,278,376
Total number of deaths: 31,464
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,205,796
Rate of transmission: 0.91
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 64,211 cases, 974 deaths, 381,911 doses administered
Cape May: 12,808 cases, 271 deaths, 134,738 doses administered
Cumberland: 38,283 cases, 588 deaths, 187,722 doses administered
Ocean: 154,745 cases, 2,916 deaths, 705,173 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Sept. 1
