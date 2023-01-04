New Jersey reports more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, 26 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,817
New deaths: 26
Total positive cases: 2,472,562
Total number of deaths: 32,439
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,478,918
Rate of transmission: 1.00
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 68,741 cases, 997 deaths, 386,934 doses administered
Cape May: 13,644 cases, 281 deaths, 136,775 doses administered
Cumberland: 41,750 cases, 611 deaths, 190,886 doses administered
People are also reading…
Ocean: 166,071 cases, 3,048 deaths, 713,229 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 4
Source: NJ Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.