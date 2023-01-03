New Jersey reports more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, 22 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,864
New deaths: 22
Total positive cases: 2,470,735
Total number of deaths: 32,415
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,477,472
Rate of transmission: 1.00
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 68,681 cases, 996 deaths, 386,880 doses administered
Cape May: 13,630 cases, 281 deaths, 136,774 doses administered
Cumberland: 41,726 cases, 611 deaths, 190,898 doses administered
Ocean: 165,939 cases, 3,048 deaths, 713,183 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 3
Source: NJ Department of Health
