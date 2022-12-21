 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Jersey reports more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths

Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

China continues to grapple with a rise in COVID cases two weeks after the government relaxed most restrictions. Chinese authorities are rushing to boost the number of intensive care beds and health workers and increase medication supplies as the virus surges across the country. At least five deaths have been reported. Low immunity in the population has caused the virus to spread, with the health services and crematoriums coming under strain. FRANCE 24's Oliver Farry reports.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 1,866

New deaths: 19

Total positive cases: 2,444,235

Total number of deaths: 32,271

Total vaccine doses administered: 14,461,385

Rate of transmission: 1.10

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 68,062 cases, 990 deaths, 386,563 doses administered

Cape May: 13,527 cases, 277 deaths, 136,736 doses administered

Cumberland: 41,305 cases, 611 deaths, 190,648 doses administered

Ocean: 164,382 cases, 3,035 deaths, 712,858 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 21

Source: NJ Department of Health

