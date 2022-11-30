New Jersey reports more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,844
New deaths: 19
Total positive cases: 2,405,064
Total number of deaths: 32,013
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,427,033
Rate of transmission: .88
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 67,235 cases, 989 deaths, 385,845 doses administered
Cape May: 13,406 cases, 279 deaths, 136,472 doses administered
Cumberland: 40,756 cases, 608 deaths, 190,377 doses administered
Ocean: 162,230 cases, 2,999 deaths, 711,799 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 30
Source: NJ Department of Health
