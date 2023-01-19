New Jersey reports more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,826
New deaths: 14
Total positive cases: 2,500,731
Total number of deaths: 32,597
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,495,913
Rate of transmission: 0.93
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 69,557 cases, 1,002 deaths, 387,243 doses administered
Cape May: 13,775 cases, 282 deaths, 136,845 doses administered
Cumberland: 42,475 cases, 614 deaths, 191,088 doses administered
Ocean: 167,634 cases, 3,062 deaths, 713,649 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 19
Source: NJ Department of Health
