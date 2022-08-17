New Jersey reports more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,847
New deaths: 11
Total positive cases: 2,252,846
Total number of deaths: 31,326
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,181,942
Rate of transmission: 0.9
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 63,452 cases, 971 deaths, 381,482 doses administered
Cape May: 12,628 cases, 269 deaths, 134,687 doses administered
Cumberland: 37,672 cases, 583 deaths, 187,381 doses administered
Ocean: 153,300 cases, 2,897 deaths, 704,626 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Aug. 17
