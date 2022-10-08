New Jersey reports more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,823
New deaths: 11
Total positive cases: 2,336,913
Total number of deaths: 31,673
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,296,800
Rate of transmission: 0.98
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 65,727 cases, 983 deaths, 383,481 doses administered
Cape May: 13,101 cases, 273 deaths, 135,464 doses administered
Cumberland: 39,693 cases, 598 deaths, 188,811 doses administered
Ocean: 158,141 cases, 2,946 deaths, 707,625 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Oct. 8
