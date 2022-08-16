New Jersey reports more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,837
New deaths: 10
Total positive cases: 2,250,999
Total number of deaths: 31,315
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,178,800
Rate of transmission: 0.9
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 63,375 cases, 970 deaths, 381,448 doses administered
Cape May: 12,610 cases, 269 deaths, 134,675 doses administered
Cumberland: 37,640 cases, 582 deaths, 187,368 doses administered
Ocean: 153,194 cases, 2,895 deaths, 704,531 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Aug. 16
