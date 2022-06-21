New Jersey reports more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,862
New deaths: 10
Total positive cases: 2,107,600
Total number of deaths: 30,862
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,008,326
Rate of transmission: 0.82
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 59,331 cases, 947 deaths, 377,733 doses administered
Cape May: 11,730 cases, 260 deaths, 133,516 doses administered
Cumberland: 34,880 cases, 571 deaths, 185,243 doses administered
Ocean: 146,114 cases, 2,842 deaths, 699,376 doses administered
People are also reading…
Figures are as of 1 p.m. June 21
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.