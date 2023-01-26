 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

New Jersey reports more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

  • 0

The Food and Drug Administration’s advisory panel is set to meet this week in regards to considering an annual schedule for coronavirus vaccines, similar to that of flu vaccines. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 1,809

New deaths: 10

Total positive cases: 2,511,161

Total number of deaths: 32,655

Total vaccine doses administered: 14,499,304

Rate of transmission: 0.79

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 69,840 cases, 1,005 deaths, 387,324 doses administered

Cape May: 13,825 cases, 282 deaths, 136,869 doses administered

Cumberland: 42,835 cases, 614 deaths, 191,190 doses administered

People are also reading…

Ocean: 168,226 cases, 3,067 deaths, 713,715 doses administered

Figures are as of 3 p.m. Jan. 26

Source: NJ Department of Health

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghanistan bitter winter: Severe cold kills more than 150 people

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News