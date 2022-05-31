New Jersey reports more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,872
New deaths: 1
Total number of positive cases: 2,055,353
Total number of deaths: 30,633
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,010,164
Rate of transmission: N/A
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 57,914 cases, 937 deaths, 377,983 doses administered
Cape May: 11,453 cases, 256 deaths, 133,646 doses administered
Cumberland: 34,093 cases, 569 deaths, 185,134 doses administered
Ocean: 143,373 cases, 2,814 deaths, 700,247 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. May 31
Source: N.J. Department of Health
