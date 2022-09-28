New Jersey reports more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,773
New deaths: 8
Total positive cases: 2,320,810
Total number of deaths: 31,617
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,270,223
Rate of transmission: 1.15
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 65,290 cases, 981 deaths, 383,015 doses administered
Cape May: 13,000 cases, 273 deaths, 135,180 doses administered
Cumberland: 39,303 cases, 595 deaths, 188,547 doses administered
Ocean: 157,141 cases, 2,936 deaths, 706,801 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Sept. 28
