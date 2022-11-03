New Jersey reports more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths; rate of transmission back over 1

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,752
New deaths: 6
Total positive cases: 2,370,435
Total number of deaths: 31,810
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,372,643
Rate of transmission: 1.03
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 66,447 cases, 985 deaths, 384,953 doses administered
Cape May: 13,274 cases, 278 deaths, 136,070 doses administered
Cumberland: 40,275 cases, 604 deaths, 189,631 doses administered
Ocean: 160,234 cases, 2,969 deaths, 710,177 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 3
Source: NJ Department of Health
