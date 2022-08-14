New Jersey reports more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,774
New deaths: 2
Total positive cases: 2,247,983
Total number of deaths: 31,304
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,175,758
Rate of transmission: 0.91
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 63,293 cases, 969 deaths, 381,392 doses administered
Cape May: 12,586 cases, 269 deaths, 134,663 doses administered
Cumberland: 37,574 cases, 582 deaths, 187,315 doses administered
Ocean: 153,002 cases, 2,893 deaths, 704,426 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 2:45 p.m. Aug. 14
