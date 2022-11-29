New Jersey reports more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,728
New deaths: 17
Total positive cases: 2,403,214
Total number of deaths: 31,994
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,426,164
Rate of transmission: .87
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 67,186 cases, 989 deaths, 385,820 doses administered
Cape May: 13,403 cases, 279 deaths, 136,472 doses administered
Cumberland: 40,738 cases, 608 deaths, 190,353 doses administered
Ocean: 162,126 cases, 2,993 deaths, 711,771 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 29
Source: NJ Department of Health
