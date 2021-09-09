New Jersey reports more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,733
New deaths: 17
Total number of positive cases: 966,946
Total number of deaths: 24,275
Total vaccine doses administered: 11,272,945
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 28,122 cases, 676 deaths, 306,488 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 5,506 cases, 186 deaths, 113,633 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 16,285 cases, 415 deaths, 144,684 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 73,223 cases, 2,075 deaths, 587,532 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Sept. 9
Source: N.J. Department of Health
