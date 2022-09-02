New Jersey reports more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,713
New deaths: 10
Total positive cases: 2,280,035
Total number of deaths: 31,474
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,209,066
Rate of transmission: 0.92
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 64,250 cases, 974 deaths, 381,936 doses administered
Cape May: 12,815 cases, 271 deaths, 134,735 doses administered
Cumberland: 38,308 cases, 588 deaths, 187,728 doses administered
Ocean: 154,840 cases, 2,916 deaths, 705,218 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Sept. 2
