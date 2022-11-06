New Jersey reports more than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths; rate of transmission remains over 1.00

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,619
New deaths: 8
Total positive cases: 2,373,625
Total number of deaths: 31,822
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,375,635*
Rate of transmission: 1.05
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 66,511 cases, 985 deaths, 385,021 doses administered*
Cape May: 13,294 cases, 278 deaths, 136,105 doses administered*
Cumberland: 40,320 cases, 604 deaths, 189,660 doses administered*
Ocean: 160,426 cases, 2,969 deaths, 710,263 doses administered*
Figures are as of 11:15 a.m. Sunday
*Vaccination totals not updated Sunday
Source: NJ Department of Health
