New Jersey reports more than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,641
New deaths: 6
Total positive cases: 2,335,088
Total number of deaths: 31,662
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,296,800
Rate of transmission: 0.98
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 65,674 cases, 982 deaths, 383,481 doses administered
Cape May: 13,095 cases, 273 deaths, 135,464 doses administered
Cumberland: 39,660 cases, 597 deaths, 188,811 doses administered
Ocean: 158,017 cases, 2,945 deaths, 707,625 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Oct. 7
