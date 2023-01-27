 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Jersey reports more than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 1,637

New deaths: 3

Total positive cases: 2,512,810

Total number of deaths: 32,658

Total vaccine doses administered: 14,499,733

Rate of transmission: 0.87

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 69,882 cases, 1,005 deaths, 387,295 doses administered

Cape May: 13,841 cases, 282 deaths, 136,861 doses administered

Cumberland: 42,911 cases, 614 deaths, 191,214 doses administered

Ocean: 168,316 cases, 3,068 deaths, 713,697 doses administered

Figures are as of 2 p.m. Jan. 27

Source: NJ Department of Health

