New Jersey reports more than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,642
New deaths: 17
Total positive cases: 2,276,558
Total number of deaths: 31,459
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,203,523
Rate of transmission: 0.89
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 64,161 cases, 976 deaths, 381,851 doses administered
Cape May: 12,796 cases, 270 deaths, 134,727 doses administered
Cumberland: 38,238 cases, 588 deaths, 187,680 doses administered
People are also reading…
Ocean: 154,632 cases, 2,914 deaths, 705,116 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Aug. 31
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.