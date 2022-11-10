New Jersey reports more than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,617
New deaths: 14
Total positive cases: 2,379,919
Total number of deaths: 31,856
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,387,673
Rate of transmission: 1.03
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 66,640 cases, 985 deaths, 385,223 doses administered
Cape May: 13,313 cases, 278 deaths, 136,193 doses administered
Cumberland: 40,393 cases, 605 deaths, 189,807 doses administered
Ocean: 160,804 cases, 2,974 deaths, 710,679 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 10
Source: NJ Department of Health
