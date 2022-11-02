New Jersey reports more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,531
New deaths: 9
Total positive cases: 2,368,682
Total number of deaths: 31,804
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,364,267
Rate of transmission: 0.97
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 66,414 cases, 985 deaths, 384,782 doses administered
Cape May: 13,252 cases, 278 deaths, 135,996 doses administered
Cumberland: 40,239 cases, 604 deaths, 189,560 doses administered
Ocean: 160,159 cases, 2,968 deaths, 709,872 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 2
Source: NJ Department of Health
