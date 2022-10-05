New Jersey reports more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,526
New deaths: 7
Total positive cases: 2,331,657
Total number of deaths: 31,650
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,287,956
Rate of transmission: 0.98
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 65,562 cases, 982 deaths, 383,366 doses administered
Cape May: 13,072 cases, 273 deaths, 135,333 doses administered
Cumberland: 39,569 cases, 596 deaths, 188,715 doses administered
People are also reading…
Ocean: 157,809 cases, 2,942 deaths, 707,391 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Oct. 5
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.