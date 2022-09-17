New Jersey reports more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks up to 0.97

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,548
New deaths: 7
Total positive cases: 2,302,059
Total number of deaths: 31,559
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,223,973*
Rate of transmission: 0.97
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 64,807 cases, 979 deaths, 382,272 doses administered*
Cape May: 12,925 cases, 273 deaths, 134,780 doses administered*
Cumberland: 38,808 cases, 594 deaths, 188,202 doses administered*
Ocean: 156,050 cases, 2,932 deaths, 705,480 doses administered*
Source: N.J. Department of Health
*Vaccination totals not updated Saturday
Figures as of 2 p.m. Sept. 17
