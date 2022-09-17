 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Jersey reports more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks up to 0.97

Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

This is one mushroom you don’t want in your body.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 1,548

New deaths: 7

Total positive cases: 2,302,059

Total number of deaths: 31,559

Total vaccine doses administered: 14,223,973*

Rate of transmission: 0.97

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 64,807 cases, 979 deaths, 382,272 doses administered*

Cape May: 12,925 cases, 273 deaths, 134,780 doses administered*

Cumberland: 38,808 cases, 594 deaths, 188,202 doses administered*

Ocean: 156,050 cases, 2,932 deaths, 705,480 doses administered*

Source: N.J. Department of Health

*Vaccination totals not updated Saturday

Figures as of 2 p.m. Sept. 17

