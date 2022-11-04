New Jersey reports more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths; rate of transmission over 1 (copy)

COVID-19 in NJ
The state did not provided updated statistics on its website as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The following are the most recent available:
New positive cases: 1,546
New deaths: 7
Total positive cases: 2,372,002
Total number of deaths: 31,815
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,375,635
Rate of transmission: 1.05
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 66,487 cases, 985 deaths, 385,021 doses administered
Cape May: 13,283 cases, 277 deaths, 136,105 doses administered
Cumberland: 40,298 cases, 604 deaths, 189,660 doses administered
Ocean: 160,337 cases, 2,968 deaths, 710,263 doses administered
Source: NJ Department of Health
