New Jersey reports more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,546
New deaths: 5
Total positive cases: 2,261,005
Total number of deaths: 31,362
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,188,277*
Rate of transmission: 0.87
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 63,699 cases, 975 deaths, 381,651 doses administered*
Cape May: 12,688 cases, 269 deaths, 134,697 doses administered*
Cumberland: 37,866 cases, 584 deaths, 187,458 doses administered*
Ocean: 153,752 cases, 2,900 deaths, 704,781 doses administered*
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 3 p.m. Aug. 21
*Vaccination totals not updated Sunday
