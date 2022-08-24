New Jersey reports more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,592
New deaths: 17
Total positive cases: 2,265,116
Total number of deaths: 31,395
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,193,793
Rate of transmission: 0.86
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 63,831 cases, 977 deaths, 381,735 doses administered
Cape May: 12,718 cases, 269 deaths, 134,701 doses administered
Cumberland: 37,972 cases, 585 deaths, 187,520 doses administered
Ocean: 153,978 cases, 2,906 deaths, 704,887 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1:30 p.m. Aug. 24
