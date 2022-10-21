New Jersey reports more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,419
New deaths: 6
Total positive cases: 2,353,621
Total number of deaths: 31,742
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,333,426*
Rate of transmission: 0.90
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 66,100 cases, 985 deaths, 384,168 doses administered*
Cape May: 13,172 cases, 276 deaths, 135,710 doses administered*
People are also reading…
Cumberland: 40,012 cases, 603 deaths, 189,264 doses administered*
Ocean: 159,120 cases, 2,959 deaths, 708,740 doses administered*
*Vaccination totals not updated Friday
Figures are as of 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.