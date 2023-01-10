New Jersey reports more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,469
New deaths: 17
Total positive cases: 2,485,578
Total number of deaths: 32,505
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,487,072
Rate of transmission: 1.09
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 69,087 cases, 997 deaths, 387,081 doses administered
Cape May: 13,693 cases, 282 deaths, 136,827 doses administered
Cumberland: 42,076 cases, 612 deaths, 190,968 doses administered
Ocean: 166,803 cases, 3,051 deaths, 713,413 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 10
Source: NJ Department of Health
