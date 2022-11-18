New Jersey reports more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,417
New deaths: 14
Total positive cases: 2,390,271
Total number of deaths: 31,928
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,409,402
Rate of transmission: .88
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 66,869 cases, 988 deaths, 385,568 doses administered
Cape May: 13,345 cases, 278 deaths, 136,362 doses administered
Cumberland: 40,558 cases, 605 deaths, 190,030 doses administered
Ocean: 161,348 cases, 2,981 deaths, 711,427 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 18
Source: NJ Department of Health
