New Jersey reports more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths; rate of transmission 1.01

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,406
New deaths: 14
Total positive cases: 2,381,329
Total number of deaths: 31,870
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,390,067
Rate of transmission: 1.01
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 66,673 cases, 985 deaths, 385,269 doses administered
Cape May: 13,323 cases, 278 deaths, 136,208 doses administered
Cumberland: 40,408 cases, 605 deaths, 189,839 doses administered
People are also reading…
Ocean: 160,865 cases, 2,975 deaths, 710,784 doses administered
Figures are as of noon Friday
Source: NJ Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.