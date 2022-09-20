 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

New Jersey reports more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

  • 0
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

The number of newly reported Covid cases have dropped to their lowest level since March 2020, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, urging the world to seize the opportunity to end the pandemic. "We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic. We are not there yet, but the end is in sight," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 1,474

New deaths: 12

Total positive cases: 2,305,490

Total number of deaths: 31,577

Total vaccine doses administered: 14,247,329

Rate of transmission: 1.04

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 64,919 cases, 983 deaths, 382,656 doses administered

Cape May: 12,936 cases, 273 deaths, 134,999 doses administered

Cumberland: 38,902 cases, 595 deaths, 188,314 doses administered

People are also reading…

Ocean: 156,251 cases, 2,933 deaths, 706,090 doses administered

Source: N.J. Department of Health

Figures as of 1 p.m. Sept. 20

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

First-Ever Direct Flight Connects New York With New Zealand

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News