New Jersey reports more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,474
New deaths: 12
Total positive cases: 2,305,490
Total number of deaths: 31,577
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,247,329
Rate of transmission: 1.04
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 64,919 cases, 983 deaths, 382,656 doses administered
Cape May: 12,936 cases, 273 deaths, 134,999 doses administered
Cumberland: 38,902 cases, 595 deaths, 188,314 doses administered
Ocean: 156,251 cases, 2,933 deaths, 706,090 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Sept. 20
